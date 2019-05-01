Amazon expands Whole Foods delivery to Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has launched Prime Now deliver service for Whole Foods shoppers in Fort Collins.

Starting Wednesday, Prime members can have thousands of Whole Foods Market items — meat, seafood, produce, drinks, natural products and more — delivered in as little as an hour, according to an Amazon news release.

Prime Now delivery is also available in Boulder.

“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we’re excited to introduce the service to even more Prime members across the country,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market executive vice president of operations. “It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”