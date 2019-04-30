Boulder’s Odyssey Energy Solutions a Keeling Curve Prize finalist

BOULDER — Odyssey Energy Solutions, a Boulder-based renewable energy investment platform, was recently named a finalist in the Keeling Curve Prize’s Finance division.

The prize provides funding for “projects across the globe that have significant potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or increase uptake,” according to the Keeling Curve Prize website.

Winners will be announced at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June.

“The quality of the applications this year was phenomenal – and heartening,” Jacquelyn Francis, founder and director of the Keeling Curve Prize, said in a prepared statement. “Given the urgency of our climate problem, it’s essential that we identify and expand approaches to attacking global warming at its source. Tenacious people around the world are working on promising solutions, and we hope the Keeling Curve Prize can help amplify their work.”