VetDC inks commercialization agreement for pet-cancer treatment

FORT COLLINS — VetDC Inc., a Fort Collins-based developer of cancer therapies for dogs, has entered into a commercialization agreement with Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) for VetDC’s Tanovea-CA1 canine lymphoma chemotherapy treatment.

Terms of Elanco’s agreement with VetDC, a spinoff company from Colorado State University, were not disclosed.

Tanovea-CA1 is a chemotherapy “designed to target and kill canine lymphoma cells via up to five 30-minute IV treatments,” according to an Elanco news release.

The therapy has been conditionally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the release said. While full FDA approval is pending, the initial response in a clinical study has been significant with a 100 percent response rate when used as a first-line treatment and 64 percent response rate for relapsed dogs.

“Elanco seeks to be the innovation partner of choice for emerging companies such as VetDC,” Elanco executive vice president Aaron Schacht said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to collaborate with our VetDC colleagues to pursue the full approval of Tanovea-CA1 and leverage our new specialty sales approach to increase access to this important technology.”