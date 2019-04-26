Vail Resorts sees higher skier total in 2018-2019 ski season

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported a 6.8 percent boost in total skiers at the company’s North American resorts during the 2018-2019 ski season compared with the prior season.

Lift-ticket, ski-school, dining and retail revenues were also up 9.3 percent, 6.5 percent, 7 percent and 6.2 percent respectively for the season that ended April 21.

“We are pleased with our overall results as the 2018/2019 North American ski season concludes, with strong growth in visitation and spending compared to the prior year. The results from the key holiday weeks through the spring were largely in line with our original expectations as we saw strong destination visitation following the challenging early season period,” Vail CEO Rob Katz said in a prepared statement. “Our results throughout the 2018/2019 North American ski season highlight the growth and stability resulting from our season pass, the benefit of our geographic diversification, the investments we make in our resorts and the success of our sophisticated, data-driven marketing efforts.”