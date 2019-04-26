BBVA to unify brand globally, drop ‘Compass’ from name

HOUSTON — BBVA, the Spanish bank that operates in the United States as BBVA Compass, will unify its brand globally, dropping the “Compass” part of its name in the U.S. and operating as simply BBVA.

BBVA will discontinue local names in Argentina (Francés), Mexico (Bancomer), Peru (Continental) in the coming months. Garanti, BBVA’s franchise in Turkey, will change its name to Garanti BBVA.

BBVA held a special Live@BBVA event, watched in real time by its almost 126,000 team members, who attended in person or viewed via streaming. The event was co-hosted by BBVA group chairman Carlos Torres Vila and BBVA CEO Onur Genç.

BBVA is a global group with a presence in more than 30 countries.

“We are unifying our name, alongside a change in the BBVA logo, to better convey our increasingly digital and global reality,” Genç said in a written statement. “This new identity will reinforce the bank’s commitment to BBVA’s approximately 75 million customers to bring them the best of our global capabilities while maintaining a local service mindset. And this is exactly our purpose: to bring the age of opportunity to everyone.”

The change underscores BBVA’s aim to deploy a unique value proposition and a consistent customer experience, similar to what customers have come to expect from digital companies across the world, the company said.

“Becoming BBVA is simply the next step in what we’ve always said is an ongoing digital transformation process,” BBVA Compass president and CEO Javier Rodríguez Soler said. “Operating under a single brand further brings the power and strength of BBVA around the world to our clients here in the U.S. This represents the realization of becoming a true digital entity that enables customers to manage their financial lives across a full spectrum of services.”

Rodríguez Soler said that U.S. customers should anticipate seeing evidence of the transition to BBVA in the months and years ahead, first in the visible representations of the new logo on its buildings, materials and digital offerings, and then through the products and services the bank offers.

BBVA Compass recorded the 10th-highest market share of deposits in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties as of June 30, 2018, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The bank reported deposits of $442 million, of 1.88 percent share. BBVA operates seven branch locations in the area.