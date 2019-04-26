ANB Bank to celebrate Loveland branch opening with donation to Green House Homes

LOVELAND — ANB Bank is celebrating the opening of its first Loveland branch with a donation to Green House Homes at Mirasol, a Loveland senior-living and skilled-nursing community.

Kelso Kelly, president of the new branch at 808 W. Eisenhower Blvd., presented a $10,000 donation, which was matched by another $10,000 donation from ANB Bank owners Sue and Don Sturm, according to a bank news release.

“ANB Bank’s donation to the Green House Homes at Mirasol will support the nonprofit organization’s work to end the institutionalization of older adults,” the release said. “Under this vision, all elders will have the opportunity to live in small, welcoming homes with dignity, autonomy, choice, and the best quality of life possible, while receiving the care they need.”