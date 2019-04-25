Ziggi’s Coffee adds franchise locations in Iowa

LONGMONT — Ziggi’s Coffee, a Longmont-based chain of specialty coffee shops, has signed a new multi-unit franchise agreement to bring its drive-thru concept to Iowa, beginning in Ankeny, Iowa, north of Des Moines.

Franchise owners Rhoda and John Harris selected Ziggi’s Coffee to add to their portfolio and expansion plans.

“We opened an early childhood center in 2014 and recently decided to purchase property across the street to expand our current business, but we wanted to add a unique twist,” Rhoda Harris said in a statement. “We wanted to attach a coffee shop at the end, preferably one with a drive-thru. So, when we found Ziggi’s, it was the perfect fit.”

Serving a variety of specialty coffee, smoothies, food items and more, the Harrises said the addition of Ziggi’s to their new facility will make life a little easier on the parents who drop off children at the center.

“Parents need that shot of caffeine when they’re dropping off their kids and things are hectic. With Ziggi’s, they will be able to grab a coffee or a bite to eat and hopefully it will make their mornings a little less frenzied,” Rhoda Harris said.

The Harrises intend to open three Ziggi’s coffee outlets in the area. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.

Founded in 2004, Ziggi’s operates 18 locations nationwide, and additional units in development.