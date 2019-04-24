Denver investment group buys majority stake in Clean Energy Collective

LOUISVILLE — A Denver-based private investment company has acquired a majority stake in Louisville’s Clean Energy Collective LLC, a developer of community solar solutions.

North American Infrastructure Partners, a recently organized private investment company specializing in infrastructure assets, acquired the stake in a deal announced Wednesday. The investment represents NAIP’s first acquisition in the rapidly growing community-solar industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will enable Clean Energy Collective to more than double the pace of its product development, the company said, including delivery of more than 260 megawatts of solar development over the next 24 months.

CEC plans to accelerate the organization’s growth across new and existing markets, with project development planned in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Colorado. That development will result in the acquisition and management of thousands of new customers, bringing CEC’s total customers under management to more than 11,000 commercial and residential subscribers, the company said.

“NAIP actively seeks strategic investments across North America’s infrastructure spectrum where we can help companies unlock value and accelerate growth,” Bruno Darré, NAIP-CEC partner and CEC chairman, said in a prepared statement. “With CEC’s track record of innovation and its proprietary software platform, we see an excellent fit with the NAIP investment strategy and are eager to assist CEC in realizing their potential as a leading renewable energy player.”

NAIP management has completed more than 100 transactions valued at more than $2 billion, the company said.

“Reliable access to capital allows CEC to fully and quickly realize potential growth,” said Paul Spencer, CEO and founder of CEC. “With the dynamic nature of the community solar industry, NAIP’s investment brings efficient access to financing, which translates into delivering on our strategy much faster. We could not be more pleased with NAIP’s support as we position to double-down on our development efforts.”

Clean Energy Collective was founded in 2009 and is based at 361 Centennial Parkway in Louisville. The company employs about 65 people. CEC delivers clean power generation through medium-scale solar photovoltaic facilities accessible to all utility customers.

Kelly Hadayia, director of marketing and inside sales for Clean Energy Collective, said Spencer will continue to lead the company.

“Day-to-day operations and our leadership team will stay the same,” she said.