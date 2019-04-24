Boulder City Council praises BHP affordable housing project

BOULDER — Boulder city leaders passed on an opportunity Tuesday to grill staff about plans to build a 120-unit affordable housing complex at 30th and Pearl streets. Instead, Boulder City Council members used a few minutes during Tuesday night’s meeting to heap praise on the project.

The council opted against calling up the Boulder Housing Partners-led redevelopment project at the former Pollard Friendly Motors Auto Sales site for further review.

“This has an abundance … of affordable housing,” Councilwoman Mary Young said, and the addition of that type of housing is “area of broad community agreement.”

BHP, with funding from Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, plans to construct a three-building community at 2360 30th St. with 120 permanently affordable apartments. These units will be located among other market-rate homes that will be built in the Boulder Junction neighborhood.

“The transit-oriented neighborhood includes a mix of ownership and rental housing affordable to households with a wide range of incomes and commercial space for smaller locally owned businesses and nonprofits,” according to a city memo on the project.

“I love having the mix of affordable housing and market rate [units] altogether,” Councilman Sam Weaver said. “… We’ve had [the Pollard Motors site] as an empty parking lot for several years and now it’s going to be something much better.”

Councilman Aaron Brockett called it “a fantastic project.”

Boulder is in the process of soliciting offers from potential buyers of additional city-owned parcels at the 30th and Pearl site. Those parcels will be developed by outside entities in coordination with BHP.