SomaLogic appoints Melody Harris as new president

BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc. has appointed Melody Harris as the company’s new president.

Harris joined SomaLogic in April 2018 as chief legal officer. She previously led global and strategic deals for Qualcomm Life, a digital health subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc.

“We are grateful to Melody for taking on these significant responsibilities at this time of commercializing our technology,” Roy Smythe, SomaLogic CEO, said in a prepared statement. “We need to bring her deep experience in health-care technology and data-centric business models to bear on all parts of our growing business.”

Harris will oversee product management, commercialization branding and marketing, sales and collaborative partnerships, IT, data protection and information security, legal, regulatory and quality, and human resources.

“This past year at SomaLogic has given me an even deeper belief in the potential SomaLogic has to democratize health care and make patient-centered precision medicine a reality,” Harris said in a statement. “I am humbled by the opportunity to be a part of SomaLogic’s impressive journey toward that reality.”

SomaLogic developed the SOMAscan platform that is being applied to a wide range of diseases and conditions to deliver insights that enable biomarker discovery, diagnostics development, and pharmaceutical discovery and development and health management.