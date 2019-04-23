New Christian Brothers Automotive opens in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Christian Brothers Automotive has opened a new car-care and automotive-repair shop in Fort Collins.

The new shop, at 1500 Academy Court near the intersection of Prospect Road and Timberline Road, is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sponsored Content

Celebrate Philanthropy with the Community Foundation on May 2

As part of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado’s mission to inspire and unify communities served, we host an annual event to celebrate the impact of philanthropy in Northern Colorado. Our region is fortunate to have hundreds of incredible nonprofits and thousands of generous donors and volunteers. Read More

“What my wife Kelley and I love about Christian Brothers is that it allows us the opportunity to serve those in our community and live out our faith on a day-to-day basis,” Stephen Kinsland, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive in Fort Collins, said in a prepared statement. “It truly is a family-run business, and I think our neighbors in Fort Collins will recognize the difference in personalized car care as we begin to build trusted relationships with the people we serve.”

Prior to opening Christian Brothers Automotive in Fort Collins, Stephen, Kelley and their two children lived in Memphis, Tennessee, where Stephen worked as the president of an armored-car manufacturer and Kelley was a lawyer turned stay-at-home mom. As their children got older, Stephen and Kelley began looking into franchise opportunities as a way to spend more time as a family and integrate their faith both at work and at home. They found that balance in Christian Brothers Automotive.

“Each new opening gives us an opportunity to define what automotive repair means to a community, and to lessen the stress on customers who depend on their vehicles every day,” said Mark Carr, founder and CEO of Christian Brothers Automotive. “I’m confident that Stephen and Kelley’s passion for providing quality service makes him a perfect fit for the Fort Collins area.”

The new shop joins more than 190 Christian Brothers Automotive locations across the nation, all of which are based on the same guiding principle: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” The company was founded in Mission Bend, Texas, in 1982.

More information about Christian Brothers Automotive in Fort Collins can be found at www.cbac.com/fort-collins/ or by calling 970-484-3146.