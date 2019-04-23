KromaTiD receives $900,000 research grant

LONGMONT — KromaTiD Inc., a biotech company that recently moved its headquarters from Fort Collins to Longmont, has been awarded a Phase 2 Fast Track Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute.

The combined total of the first two phases of grant funding is $900,000, according to a company news release.

The funding will be used for the “further development of an automated, whole-genome directional genomic hybridization platform,” the release said.

“We are very excited by our progress toward automating our platform and the prospect of providing our customers with a whole genome, high-resolution structural genomic solution,” KromaTiD president Christopher Tompkins said in a prepared statement. “The funding from the NHGRI has been critical in positioning our company to meet the growing structural genomic demands of our pharma, biopharma and therapeutic gene editing company customers.”

KromaTiD moved into a new Longmont headquarters at 1880 Industrial Drive last month.

“The new facility includes corporate offices as well as dedicated research, development and production laboratories, providing capacity to meet the growing demand for KromaTiD’s [dGH] structural genomics products and data services,” according to a company news release.