Home » Newsletters » Afternoon

Fort Collins cannabis investment company seeks to raise $100M

By Christopher Wood — 

FORT COLLINS — GTV Biotechnology Fund LP, a Fort Collins-based hedge fund, is seeking to raise $100 million.

The company filed a Form D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, April 17, reporting that it has raised $90,000 out of a $100 million target. The offering is for pooled-investment-fund interests, with a date of first sale of Jan. 22, 2019.

The minimum accepted from an outside investor is $100,000.

Samuel Proctor, CEO of GTV Biotechnology Fund, did not return a call for comment.

GTB Biotechnology Fund is sponsored and managed by GTV Capital, which invests in legal cannabis and cannabis-related opportunities, specializing in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and greater health sector management space.

The company is based at 916 Teal Drive in Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS — GTV Biotechnology Fund LP, a Fort Collins-based hedge fund, is seeking to raise $100 million.

The company filed a Form D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, April 17, reporting that it has raised $90,000 out of a $100 million target. The offering is for pooled-investment-fund interests, with a date of first sale of Jan. 22, 2019.

The minimum accepted from an outside investor is $100,000.

Samuel Proctor, CEO of GTV Biotechnology Fund, did not return a call for comment.

GTB Biotechnology Fund is sponsored and managed by GTV Capital, which invests in legal cannabis and cannabis-related opportunities, specializing in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and greater health sector management space.

The company is based at 916 Teal Drive in Fort Collins.


 