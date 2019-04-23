DU breaks ground on 500-student residence hall

DENVER — The University of Denver has broken ground on a new 132,000-square-foot residence hall.

The Colorado Real Estate Journal reports that Saunders Construction will build the Dimond Family Residential Village, which will provide housing for 500 first-year students. The project is funded in part by a $5 million gift from the Dimond Family Foundation.

The residence hall will open on the north side of the Driscoll Student Center in the fall of 2020.