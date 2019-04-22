Longmont plans Coffman Street affordable housing project

LONGMONT — The Boulder County Housing Authority is planning a 73-unit affordable housing complex on Coffman Street.

The project, located on a 1.2-acre parcel between Fifth and Sixth streets, would provide rental units for Longmont residents struggling with rising housing costs. BCHA’s planning process has involved input from Longmont city officials, developers, the Longmont Downtown Development Authority and Boulder County’s Building Services Division, according to the authority’s website.

“This redevelopment is in the heart of downtown Longmont, which is an ideal site for affordable workforce housing,” Norrie Boyd, BCHA deputy director and project manager for the Coffman Street proposal, said in a prepared statement. “This is an opportunity to create a new, beautiful neighborhood just one block off Main Street, near shops and businesses and transportation.”

The housing authority is seeking funding from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits for the project.

If the project is funded as anticipated, construction could begin as soon as summer 2020.