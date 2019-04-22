Denver shopping center sells for $24.2M

DENVER — A Golden-based company has purchased a Denver shopping center for $24.2 million.

BusinessDen reports that BPI Inc. acquired the Happy Canyon Shopping Center in southeast Denver. The properties at 4820, 4992, 4996 and 5074 E. Hampden Ave. were sold from the assets of Gary Dragul, a Cherry Hills Village investor who is facing multiple counts of securities fraud.

Harvey Sender, who was appointed in August to oversee Dragul’s assets, handled the transaction.

Bradley Calkins Jr. signed the paperwork representing BPI. His family sold its Bradley Petroleum chain of gas stations in 2017.