Astroscale considers Boulder, Broomfield for U.S. base

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A Japanese company that is developing a system to destroy space debris has selected the metropolitan Denver area as its U.S. base, including sites in Boulder and Broomfield counties.

The Denver Post reports that Astroscale, founded in Singapore six years ago, is considering Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver or Jefferson counties for its U.S. base. The Colorado Economic Development Commission last month approved the company — applying as Project Capture — for up to $1 million in job-growth-incentive tax credits. The company committed to create 54 jobs paying an average wage of $108,833, according to the Post.

Astroscale is developing a satellite to track, capture and destroy space junk.

