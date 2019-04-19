March unemployment rates drop in NoCo, Boulder Valley

All of the counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado posted unemployment rates of less than 3 percent in March, according to Colorado Department of Labor and Employment data.

Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties all reversed a recent trend of modest unemployment rate increases as jobless figures decreased compared with February.

Boulder County led the region with a non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.5 percent in March, down from 2.9 percent in February.

Broomfield and Larimer counties both recorded jobless rates of 2.6 percent in March. Broomfield County had a 3 percent rate in February, and Larimer County had 3.1 percent.

Weld County had a March unemployment rate of 2.8 percent, down from 3.2 percent in the previous month.

The statewide jobless rate was 3.5 percent, a drop of two-tenths of a percentage point from February. The national unemployment rate remained steady at 3.8 percent.

Over the year, the average workweek for Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased from 33.5 to 32.6 hours and average hourly earnings increased from $28.39 to $30.27, according to Department of Labor and Employment data.