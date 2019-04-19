Budweiser Events Center to host NCAA hockey tournament

LOVELAND — The Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch in Loveland will host the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Ice Hockey West Regional Tournament in 2020 and 2021.

“This is the first time that the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch has hosted an NCAA sanctioned tournament and will be the first time that an NCAA tournament has been held in the state of Colorado since the 2008 Men’s Frozen Four at the Pepsi Center in Denver,” according to a Budweiser Center news release.

The tournament will be held March 27 and March 28 in both 2020 and 2021.

“With our rich hockey history in the Colorado Eagles and the expansive youth hockey community here in Northern Colorado, the Budweiser Events Center makes for an ideal match with this tournament,” Keller Taylor, Spectra district general manager of the Budweiser Events Center, said in a prepared statement.