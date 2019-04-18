TPC Colorado Championship seeks volunteers

BERTHOUD — The climb to the Professional Golf Association Tour comes through Colorado July 8-14 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, the first major championship event at the new course at Berthoud.

“An event of this size would not be possible without the help of volunteers,” Drew Blass, tournament director, said in a press release. “Anyone is welcome to volunteer; you don’t have to be an avid follower of the PGA Tour or the Web.com Tour; there are volunteer opportunities to suit every personality. It’s a great way to get outside, help out, and meet awesome people.”

Several options are available for those who want to be involved in this inaugural event at TPC Colorado, including shuttle drivers, marshals, standard bearers, and walking scorers. Each volunteer position is integral to making this a successful event, Blass said.

People are welcome to request they be partnered with friends in their assignments, but volunteers must be 14 years old or older. Volunteer packages for this event cost $50 and include a golf shirt, hat, a drawstring sports bag, two tickets for the week, parking pass, and breakfast and lunch on volunteering days, as well as the opportunity to play TPC Colorado on a designated Volunteer Golf Day. All of this is valued at $350 and is available on a first-come, first-served basis to those who sign up at TPC Colorado Championship.

Tickets for the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes start at $15 and can be purchased through the website, TPCColoradoChampionship.com.

The July tournament will host a field of 156 golfers competing for a share of a $600,000 purse and a spot on the PGA Tour.

TPC Colorado golf course in Berthoud was designed by Arthur Schaupeter Golf Course Architects.