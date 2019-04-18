The Kitchen restaurant in Fort Collins to shift concept

FORT COLLINS — The Kitchen restaurant in Fort Collins will temporarily close in May while it transitions into a Next Door American Eatery, a more casual restaurant concept.

The Kitchen has locations in Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver and Chicago. There are Next Door restaurants in Longmont, Boulder and the Denver metro, as well as out-of-state operations in Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee and Ohio. Both chains are operated by The Kitchen Restaurant Group, which was co-founded by entrepreneur Kimbal Musk.

The company does not have plans to transition any of the other The Kitchen locations at this time.

The Kitchen location in Fort Collins will close following brunch service on May 26. It is expected to reopen later in the summer.