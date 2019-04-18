Mile High Labs expands CBD distribution to UK, EU

BOULDER — Mile High Labs, a Boulder-based CBD company for the wholesale market, recently expanded its distribution network to include sales in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The company’s international business operates from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

“We are very excited to officially launch European operations with our first sales into the UK and EU,” John Wallace, managing director of Mile High Labs UK/EU, said in a prepared statement. “Quality and consistency are of paramount importance in the European market, and we are proud to bring Mile High Labs’ products and standards to customers locally. Having an on-the-ground presence helps us provide the best service and support to current customers in the region as well as new ones who understand the tremendous opportunity in this burgeoning market.”

While Mile High Labs’ expands internationally, the company has access to a $65 million term-loan facility from investment group MGG Capital.

The funding “provides cash flow enough to buy up the mountains of hemp being grown around the country,” the company said in a statement earlier this month.