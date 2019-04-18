Greeley posts highest March hotel occupancy in Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley

DENVER — Greeley led Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley in March hotel occupancy, according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Last month, Greeley posted a hotel occupancy rate of 77.2 percent, edging second-place Loveland at 71.1 percent.

The association’s monthly report shows hotel occupancy rates of 64.6 percent in Fort Collins, 62.9 percent in Boulder, 61.1 percent along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, 53 percent in Longmont and 32.2 percent in Estes Park.

In March, the average daily room rate in Estes Park was $146.90, Boulder $143.87, Loveland $116.43, Fort Collins, $114.63, the U.S. 36 corridor $113.37, Longmont $100.89 and Greeley $99.33.

Statewide, the occupancy rate for the month was 69.3 percent, up from 63.4 percent in March 2018, with an average daily room rate of $167.54, nearly flat from last March’s $167.88 mark.