Galvanize appoints Patel to CEO role

BOULDER — Galvanize, which provides technology education at nine campuses around the country including in Denver and Boulder, has named a new CEO.

Harsh Patel has been named to the leadership post, replacing Al Rosabal who is stepping down. Karl Maier also joins as executive chairman.

“I have been impressed with Galvanize and the people across the organization since the beginning,” Patel said in a written statement. “Having been a part of the organization for nearly a year, and part of the code school industry for seven, I continue to believe that Galvanize is delivering the best possible education to students and creating community destinations — both on our physical and virtual campuses — that connect entrepreneurs, alumni, enterprise partners and students. I am looking forward to leading the amazing team we have in place and continuing our reach and impact.”

An educator by trade and having served as CEO of Hack Reactor, Patel is joined by Bill Cummings, the new executive vice president of enterprise. Cummings recently joined Galvanize and was a former senior director at Cognizant and a founder of the Cognizant Digital Engineering.

Maier as executive chairman brings a track record leading high-performing global teams with expertise in finance, operations, transaction and scaling businesses.

Rosabal, who came to Galvanize in 2018 to lead the company after its founding team left, raised $32 million and bought Hack Reactor, a highly-respected operator and peer of immersive coding programs.