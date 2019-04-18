BBB names Torch Award winners

LOVELAND — Three businesses and one nonprofit from Northern Colorado and Wyoming were named recipients of the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics at the 21st annual event, which occurred today at the Embassy Suites Loveland by the Better Business Bureau Foundation Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

This year’s Torch Award winners are:

Winners of the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics are evaluated and judged by an independent panel comprised of board members and past Torch Award winners who review entries based on BBB’s six TRUST! Principles:

T ransformation at the Top: Leadership Commitment to Ethical Practices.

R einforce and Build: Communication of Ethical Practices.

U nite the Team: Organizational Commitment to Ethical Practice.

S teer Performance: Organizational Commitment to Performance Management Practices.

T reasure People: Organizational Commitment to Ethical Human Resource Practices.

! Enthusiastically Reinvest: Organizational Commitment to the Community.

In addition, nonprofit nominees must have met BBB’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. This year’s nonprofit award was sponsored by the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado.

“We’re excited to continue growing our elite club of outstanding ethical businesses in Northern Colorado and Wyoming,” said BBB CEO and president Pam King. “Today’s winners represent a wide swath of our service territory and show how important trust is in building a successful business in industries as varied as agriculture, banking, auto sales, and the nonprofit sector.

Deciding the Torch Award winners is a year-round process that starts as soon as the previous year’s event is over. Businesses are nominated by peers, employees, colleagues, and customers. Nominated businesses are then vetted to ensure they are in good standing with BBB and free of advertising issues and government actions. Nominees that pass vetting are then invited to apply for the award, which involves working with a team of students from Colorado State University, University of Northern Colorado, or University of Wyoming to prepare the application for judging.

Nominations for the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics are now open. The deadline to nominate an organization is June 30, 2019.