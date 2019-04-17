Rush Bowls to open second Fort Collins store

BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — Rush Bowls, the Boulder-based fast-casual restaurant chain known for its meals-in-a-bowl concept, will open its second Fort Collins store in May.

The location at 1205 W. Elizabeth St. is owned by brothers Troy and Jim Leisenring. They also own the original Fort Collins location, which opened in May 2018.

Sponsored Content

Understand & Optimize Inventory – For Business Owners

How a business manages its inventory can be a great source of increased margins. At Elevations Credit Union, we’re focused on helping our business members achieve financial health, and in this article, we discuss understanding and optimizing inventory. Read More

“As a Colorado-born concept, Rush Bowls has been welcomed and warmly received by the Fort Collins community, and I’m excited to continue building upon that excitement for the brand,” said Troy Leisenring. “Rush Bowls fills a need everyone has — the desire for a quick, nutritious and delicious meal on-the-go.”

Troy Leisenring is the fifth generation former owner of a Denver Firestone store with additional experience in sales and franchises. Jim Leisenring spent 35 years in the private golf club business and is a member of the Professional Golfers Association.

“Troy got the ball rolling with our first location, and we have been thrilled with the response. We are having fun partnering up and making this a family endeavor,” said Jim Leisenring.

Founded in 2004, Rush Bowls offers meals crafted from all-natural fruit, topped with organic granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other ingredients that promote a healthy lifestyle. Customers can choose from over 40 signature bowls or all-natural smoothies made with fruit and vegetable bases.