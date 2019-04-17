Index: Pot prices down in February

BOULDER — Cannabis prices fell during February compared to the prior month and year, according to BDS Analytics’ Cannabis Price Index.

The CPI, a benchmark of retail sales of cannabis products across legalized markets calculated by BDS Analytics, was 101.44 in February, the most recent month with available data. The index uses January 2018 sales as a baseline at 100.

February’s 101.44 mark is down 2.7 percent from February 2018 and down 1.8 percent from January 2019.

Legal cannabis sales at dispensaries across Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington were $511.37 million in February, down 2.6 percent from January. However that sales total is up more than 23 percent from February 2018.

“February has historically been a period of seasonally low sales ahead of the ‘spring thaw’ that begins in March. Demand in February was low as indicated by pricing, volume, and revenue all showing declines from the trailing month,” according to BDS Analytics.