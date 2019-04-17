Former foundation CFO forms local CPA practice

FORT COLLINS — The former chief financial officer of the Colorado State University Foundation has opened a new accounting practice directed at helping organizations improve bottom line performance through accounting optimization.

Geneve Huxley has formed Huxley CPA Consulting LLC. She will work with organizations with revenues from $200,000 to $1 billion. Services will include optimizing processes, including accounting assessments; resolving auditor concerns; internal controls designed to safeguard assets; fractional and interim CFO or controller assistance; and serving as a board member to help meet fiduciary responsibilities.

Sponsored Content

Understand & Optimize Inventory – For Business Owners

How a business manages its inventory can be a great source of increased margins. At Elevations Credit Union, we’re focused on helping our business members achieve financial health, and in this article, we discuss understanding and optimizing inventory. Read More

Before launching Huxley CPA Consulting, Huxley held leadership positions at local organizations including the Colorado State University Foundation; the University of Colorado Foundation; the University of Northern Colorado Foundation; Rogue Wave Software; Great-West Life; Bailard; and Frank, Rimerman & Co. She has been a licensed CPA for almost 20 years and holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics (emphasis in accounting) from the University of California at Santa Barbara.