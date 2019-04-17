CSU construction alumni give back with wheelchair accessibility projects

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University’s Department of Construction Management is partnering with CSU alumni in the construction industry on a trio of building accessibility improvement projects for nonprofits and people with disabilities. The projects are part of the department’s annual CM Cares initiative.

Swinerton Builders employees and CSU graduates Mark Norin, Zach Alves and John Spight are building an addition to the home of Terry Schlicting, a former counselor in the Student Disability Center on campus.

FCI Constructors employees Angela Gill, alumni Ty Eberhart, Grant Frevert, Dan Proud and Steve Walker are working on a wheelchair accessibility project in the bedroom and bathroom at the Milliken home of Michael Capolungo.

Aaron Peterson and Nick Troudt with Milender White are adding an accessible deck and carport to Tyler Panella’s mobile home in Fort Collins.

CM Cares is a spring service-learning course that pairs CSU students with corporate sponsors to engage in construction projects that benefit the Northern Colorado community.