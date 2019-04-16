UNC exceeds corporate campaign goal

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado based in Greeley has exceeded the goal of its first-ever corporate campaign with more than $54 million raised.

The university had set a goal of $45 million and asked UNC alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff and friends to contribute to “The Campaign for UNC.”

More than 10,000 people contributed, with nearly a third first-time donors, the university reported. In all, $54,250,654 was donated.

Proceeds from the campaign were designated to scholarship support for students; developing professional achievement of faculty; supporting innovative student and faculty research and creating extraordinary opportunities for students, in and out of the classroom.

“We are absolutely thrilled and humbled by the outpouring of support from the many donors who champion our mission. The UNC community generously responded to our first-ever comprehensive campaign, making a commitment to the future of our institution by funding new scholarships, research and programs that will benefit countless generations of future Bears,” said Allie Steg Haskett, vice president for development and alumni relations at UNC. “The Campaign for UNC dramatically underscores the important role of philanthropy across our campus. The collective impact of donor support will be seen in all areas of campus for many years to come.”

“Our students are amazing. Whether they are at UNC to become scientists, performers, nurses, educators, entrepreneurs, or leaders of change, they come to us to hone their talents, strengthen their skills and knowledge, and prepare for lives and careers of inspiration,” said President Andy Feinstein in a prepared statement. “Thank you for believing in our mission and in our students. They are at the center of everything we do at UNC. We are investing in the future that they will one day lead. And what a future it will be.”

The campaign also funded a new Campus Commons, which serves as a central hub for the university. With more than 30,000 visitors annually, the Campus Commons is a point of welcome at the heart of campus. The commons includes a 600 seat performance hall.