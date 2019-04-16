Pueblo to focus on ag, food future

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Food Project will tour farms and food industries this week in an effort to see whether the food industry can help add to the local economy.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and food executives are behind the effort. Tours and discussion will occur tonight and Wednesday, according to the Chieftain.

The region has an agricultural history that could be further developed to expand the local economy, organizers suggest.