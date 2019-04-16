Peak Serum partners with its Japanese distributor

WELLINGTON — Peak Serum Inc., a supplier of fetal bovine serum to bioscience researchers, has inked a strategic partnership with Japanese biotechnology product distributor, Vita Inc.

Vita represents suppliers of biotechnology products from the U.S., Canada, Germany, England, Sweden, Italy, New Zealand, China, India and other countries, according to a Peak Serum news release.

“Vita is trusted by life science companies around the globe, and Peak Serum is honored to partner with such a credible distributor,” Peak Serum CEO Tom Kutrubes said in a prepared statement. “Through this partnership, we hope to continue to expand our reach, providing even more quality fetal bovine serum to laboratories worldwide.”