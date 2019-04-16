Banner adds therapist to sleep labs

GREELEY — The National Institutes of Health recommends behavioral therapy as the first-line of treatment for insomnia. Banner Health has added behavioral therapy to it’s sleep lab operations in Northern Colorado.

Clinical health psychologist Monica Foster, PhD, has joined Banner Health Clinic specializing in pulmonology and sleep medicine. She works with patients on their behaviors and how those affect medical conditions.

Sponsored Content

Understand & Optimize Inventory – For Business Owners

How a business manages its inventory can be a great source of increased margins. At Elevations Credit Union, we’re focused on helping our business members achieve financial health, and in this article, we discuss understanding and optimizing inventory. Read More

“Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia focuses on what we do or do not do to promote sleep and the anxieties that get caught up when we try to force sleep,” said Foster. “It’s the preferred treatment even before medication.”

The need for comprehensive care for patients with insomnia prompted Banner Health to add this position to the team. “Fifty percent of all people will have insomnia at some point in their lives with 10 percent having chronic issues,” Dr. David Kukafka, medical director for pulmonary and sleep medicine at Banner in Northern Colorado, said in a written statement. “With this addition, we are the first and only program in Northern Colorado to offer such comprehensive service.”

Dr. Foster said people with insomnia will try to make it better by going to bed earlier, hoping to catch up on sleep. Then they toss and turn, feel tired the next day and may take a nap. Foster trains people to sleep “more efficiently” and reduce stimuli that hurt the ability to fall asleep. Patients write down their sleep habits and review the results with Foster during their office visits.

A lack of access to therapy services and the temptation for a short-term fix by medication are two obstacles for behavior therapy to be used more, Foster said.

In addition to treating insomnia, Foster will work with patients who have behavioral concerns related to sleep apnea. Eventually, she will add smoking cessation classes to her offering.

Foster said she enjoys treating sleep issues because of the improvement it can have in people’s lives. “Now we understand the consequences of not sleeping and how it affects so many other health statuses. It’s so rewarding to see someone get good sleep and then notice other health improvements.”

Foster will see patients at sleep clinics in Greeley, Loveland and Fort Collins.