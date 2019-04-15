New hotel planned in Greeley

GREELEY — Spirit Hospitality LLC, a Fort Collins-based hotel developer, plans to build a new Holiday Inn Express in Greeley.

The hotel will be built on a pair of parcels totaling about 2.5 acres just southwest of the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and 65th Avenue. Spirit Hospitality recently closed on the land, which the company bought from St. Michael’s Retail Enterprises LLC for $1.3 million, Weld County public records show. The property is very close to the new UCHealth Greeley Hospital, set to open this year.

The Holiday Inn Express is expected to include 91 guest rooms, Spirit Hospitality development director Scott Ranweiler told BizWest.

The project is currently in the design phase, and Spirit Hospitality is working with Greeley city officials on several land use and easement issues. Plans will be submitted to the city in the next couple of weeks.

Ranweiler said the hotel will likely break ground during the third quarter of 2019.

Spirit Hospitality plans to use modular construction practices to build the hotel. Portions of the hotel will be manufactured out of state, then shipped to Greeley where they will be assembled “and stacked just like Lincoln Logs,” Ranweiler said.

This will be the first time Spirit Hospitality has used this construction technique, and Ranweilder said the expectation is it will “shave several months off of the construction timeline.”

Spirit Hospitality has developed several other hotel properties in Greeley, including a Candlewood Suites and a Hampton Inn.