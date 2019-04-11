UCHealth converts ERs in Longmont, Firestone to urgent-care clinics

LONGMONT and FIRESTONE — UCHealth has converted two freestanding emergency rooms in Longmont and Firestone into urgent-care clinics.

The urgent-care clinic at 2101 Main St. in Longmont opened this week and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The Firestone clinic, which opened last month, is in the Carbon Valley Medical Center campus at 5965 Firestone Blvd., Building B. Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

“It is important for patients to have access to the most appropriate level of care, close to home,” Lori Japp, physician assistant and UCHealth vice president of urgent care, said in a prepared statement. “Urgent care locations offer extended and weekend hours, and they are far less expensive than emergency departments. For these reasons, they can be a great option for patients who need same-day, non-emergency care.”