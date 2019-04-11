Platte River Power Authority hosting student solar car races

LOVELAND — Platte River Power Authority is hosting a time-trial event April 13 for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Junior Solar Sprint and Electric Battery Car competition.

“Hundreds of middle school students statewide compete each year. In 2018, only one school from northern Colorado competed,” according to a Platte River news release. “This year, Platte River is sponsoring approximately 20 public, private and charter school teams from its northern Colorado owner communities to participate in this unique STEM challenge.”

The time-trial event allows students to test the performance of their solar and battery vehicles before the statewide competition in May.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m at Walt Clark Middle School, 2605 Carlisle Drive, Loveland.