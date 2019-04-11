PasswordPing changes name to Enzoic

BOULDER — PasswordPing Ltd., a Boulder-based cybersecurity firm, is now doing business as Enzoic.

“2019 begins a new era for our company and the name change to Enzoic reflects our growth and evolution,” company co-founder Kristen Ranta Haikal Wilson said in a prepared statement. “Customers are using our products in different ways, from risk-based authentication signals to bundling our solutions into their own product suites. Our name needs to reflect the diverse use cases for our solutions.”

Colorado Secretary of State records show the company registered the trade name Enzoic in February.