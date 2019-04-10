Surna books $4.7M in cannabis cultivation facility contracts

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), a Boulder-based indoor cannabis cultivation system maker, was recently contracted for two grow facility projects that total $4.7 million, which is equal to nearly half of the company’s 2018 revenue.

One of the contracts is for $2.2 million and calls for the construction of a 90,000-square-foot grow facility in an unnamed Midwestern city.

The second contract, for $2.7 million, involves the sale of equipment for a 40,000-square-foot expansion of an unnamed company’s existing grow operation.

“With these contracts in hand, Surna is off to a promising start in 2019,” Surna CEO Tony MacDonald said in a prepared statement.