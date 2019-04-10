Colorado wages outpaced U.S. in 2018, Boulder highest in state

DENVER — Colorado workers’ per-hour earnings outpaced the national average in 2018 by about 7 percent, according to newly released data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hourly wages in Colorado were $26.84, compared with the nationwide average of $24.98. Colorado’s median earnings were also significantly higher: $20.34 compared with $18.58.

Colorado workers in management positions had the highest average hourly wages ($63.34), followed by legal professionals ($54.54) and employees in computer fields ($46.58).

Food-preparation workers earned the lowest wages, averaging $13.12 per hour.

In the Boulder metro area, software professionals made up the largest employment sector, with 5,360 workers in 2018. Retail workers made up the largest sector in the Fort Collins metro area with 6,650 employees. In Greeley, food-preparation employees made up the largest group with 3,810.

Boulder posted the highest wages for all of Colorado’s metro areas, with an hourly average of $31.10. Fort Collins was the fourth-highest metro with $24.54, and Greeley was in the middle of the pack with $23.05.