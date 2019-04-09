Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Berthoud, Estes Park named top places in Colorado to retire

By Lucas High — 

Estes Park and Berthoud both made SmartAsset’s recent list of Best Places To Retire in Colorado. Berthoud was ranked third and Estes Park sixth.

SmartAsset, financial technology firm, ranks retirement cities based on tax friendliness, recreational and social opportunities for seniors and availability of medical care to create a Best Places to Retire Index.

Berthoud’s index score was 28.90 and Estes Park’s was 19.77. Colorado’s top-rated city for retirement, Littleton, scored 38.67.

