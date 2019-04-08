CSU named to list of best online MBA programs

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University was named to a list of best online MBA programs for marketing by college resource provider MBA Central.

The organization reviewed about 550 distance MBA degree programs using data from the National Center for Education Statistics, business accreditation sites, and leading online ranking systems, according to an MBA Central news release. Programs were ranked based upon their affordability, online support services, and quality.

CSU’s online marketing MBA program was ranked the 12th best in the nation.

“The online degree provides a comprehensive curriculum committed to bringing the on-campus classroom setting to working professionals through online learning and streaming presentations,” according to MBA Central.

The University of Colorado in Colorado Springs was the only other Colorado institution included on the list.