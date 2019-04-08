Bohemian Foundation offers more than $500K in grant funds

FORT COLLINS — Bohemian Foundation, a Fort Collins-based grantmaking organization, has awarded a total of $522,500 in Pharos Fund grants to 42 local nonprofit groups.

The grants, offered twice a year, are to be used to “encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community,” according to a foundation news release.

Sponsored Content

Understand & Optimize Inventory – For Business Owners

How a business manages its inventory can be a great source of increased margins. At Elevations Credit Union, we’re focused on helping our business members achieve financial health, and in this article, we discuss understanding and optimizing inventory. Read More

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round in August.

Grant funding was awarded to the following groups: