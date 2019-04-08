Home » Newsletters » Afternoon

Bohemian Foundation offers more than $500K in grant funds

By Lucas High — 

FORT COLLINS — Bohemian Foundation, a Fort Collins-based grantmaking organization, has awarded a total of $522,500 in Pharos Fund grants to 42 local nonprofit groups.

The grants, offered twice a year, are to be used to “encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community,” according to a foundation news release.

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round in August.

Grant funding was awarded to the following groups:

  • Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, $10,000
  • Book Trust, $30,000
  • Break Free Inc., $1,000
  • Bright by Three, $5,000
  • CARE Housing, $10,000
  • CASA of Larimer County, $25,000
  • College Now Department, Front Range Community College, $10,000
  • Colorado Health Network Inc., $5,000
  • Crossroads Safehouse Inc., $22,000
  • Department of Curriculum and Instruction, Poudre School District, $15,000
  • Division of External Relations, Colorado State University, $8,500
  • Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, $15,000
  • Early Childhood Education Program, Poudre School District, $15,000
  • Education and Outreach Center, Colorado State University, $5,000
  • Feeding Our Community Ourselves Inc., FoCo Cafe, $10,000
  • Food Bank for Larimer County, $30,000
  • Fort Collins Mural Project, $4,000
  • Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, $25,000
  • Homeward Alliance, $10,000
  • Junior Achievement — Rocky Mountain Inc., $5,000
  • Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development Department, $15,000
  • Larimer County Partners Inc., $10,000
  • Launch: Community Through Skateboarding, $7,500
  • Light of the Rockies Christian Counseling Center, $5,000
  • Live the Victory Inc., $30,000
  • National Inventors Hall of Fame Inc., $5,000
  • Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., $30,000
  • Origins Zoological, $5,000
  • Partnership For Age-Friendly Communities in Larimer County, $5,000
  • Poudre High School, $10,000
  • Project 31:25, $5,000
  • Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, $20,000
  • Putnam Elementary School, $22,500
  • Reach Out and Read Colorado, $5,000
  • Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, $20,000
  • Special Olympics Colorado, $5,000
  • Sproutin’ Up Corp., $5,000
  • The Community Literacy Center, Colorado State University, $5,000
  • The Family Center/La Familia, $30,000
  • The Growing Project, $8,000
  • Wellington Middle School, $9,000
  • Young People in Recovery, $5,000

FORT COLLINS — Bohemian Foundation, a Fort Collins-based grantmaking organization, has awarded a total of $522,500 in Pharos Fund grants to 42 local nonprofit groups.

The grants, offered twice a year, are to be used to “encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community,” according to a foundation news release.

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round in August.

Grant funding was awarded to the following groups:

  • Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, $10,000
  • Book Trust, $30,000
  • Break Free Inc., $1,000
  • Bright by Three, $5,000
  • CARE Housing, $10,000
  • CASA of Larimer County, $25,000
  • College Now Department, Front Range Community College, $10,000
  • Colorado Health Network Inc., $5,000
  • Crossroads Safehouse Inc., $22,000
  • Department of Curriculum and Instruction, Poudre School District, $15,000
  • Division of External Relations, Colorado State University, $8,500
  • Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, $15,000
  • Early Childhood Education Program, Poudre School District, $15,000
  • Education and Outreach Center, Colorado State University, $5,000
  • Feeding Our Community Ourselves Inc., FoCo Cafe, $10,000
  • Food Bank for Larimer County, $30,000
  • Fort Collins Mural Project, $4,000
  • Fort Collins Museum of Discovery,…


 