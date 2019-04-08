Bohemian Foundation offers more than $500K in grant funds

FORT COLLINS — Bohemian Foundation, a Fort Collins-based grantmaking organization, has awarded a total of $522,500 in Pharos Fund grants to 42 local nonprofit groups.
The grants, offered twice a year, are to be used to “encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community,” according to a foundation news release.
Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round in August.
Grant funding was awarded to the following groups:
- Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, $10,000
- Book Trust, $30,000
- Break Free Inc., $1,000
- Bright by Three, $5,000
- CARE Housing, $10,000
- CASA of Larimer County, $25,000
- College Now Department, Front Range Community College, $10,000
- Colorado Health Network Inc., $5,000
- Crossroads Safehouse Inc., $22,000
- Department of Curriculum and Instruction, Poudre School District, $15,000
- Division of External Relations, Colorado State University, $8,500
- Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, $15,000
- Early Childhood Education Program, Poudre School District, $15,000
- Education and Outreach Center, Colorado State University, $5,000
- Feeding Our Community Ourselves Inc., FoCo Cafe, $10,000
- Food Bank for Larimer County, $30,000
- Fort Collins Mural Project, $4,000
- Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, $25,000
- Homeward Alliance, $10,000
- Junior Achievement — Rocky Mountain Inc., $5,000
- Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development Department, $15,000
- Larimer County Partners Inc., $10,000
- Launch: Community Through Skateboarding, $7,500
- Light of the Rockies Christian Counseling Center, $5,000
- Live the Victory Inc., $30,000
- National Inventors Hall of Fame Inc., $5,000
- Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., $30,000
- Origins Zoological, $5,000
- Partnership For Age-Friendly Communities in Larimer County, $5,000
- Poudre High School, $10,000
- Project 31:25, $5,000
- Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, $20,000
- Putnam Elementary School, $22,500
- Reach Out and Read Colorado, $5,000
- Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, $20,000
- Special Olympics Colorado, $5,000
- Sproutin’ Up Corp., $5,000
- The Community Literacy Center, Colorado State University, $5,000
- The Family Center/La Familia, $30,000
- The Growing Project, $8,000
- Wellington Middle School, $9,000
- Young People in Recovery, $5,000
