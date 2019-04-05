UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies offers new sleep-apnea treatment

LOVELAND — UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland recently became the first hospital in the Rocky Mountain region to offer the implantable Remede System for patients with central sleep apnea.

Central sleep apnea is a serious neurological condition in which a person’s sleep is disordered because the brain does not send the correct signals to the breathing muscles during sleep, according to a company news release. It can lead to excessive daytime sleepiness, reduced exercise capacity, a decrease in blood oxygen levels, difficulty concentrating and irregular or very fast heart rhythms.

The Remede System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017, includes a pacemaker-like device that is implanted under the skin in the upper part of the chest area. It features two thin wires, one that delivers the stimulation to the phrenic nerve to tell the diaphragm to breathe and another that senses when the patient breathes.

“About a third of patients with heart failure also experience central sleep apnea,” UCHealth cardiologist Robert Kiser said in a prepared statement. “This technology can treat central sleep apnea effectively, which can lead to a tremendous boost in quality of life.”