Colorado Enterprise Fund lands $50,000 Blue Ocean grant

DENVER — The Colorado Enterprise Fund was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the Blue Ocean Foundation to be used to support small businesses in Larimer and Weld counties.

“The grant will advance the efforts of CEF to provide small business loan capital and coaching services to expand and diversify the small business economy throughout Northern Colorado,” according to a CEF news release.

CEF operates a loan fund program to help finance small businesses and startups that lack access to other capital sources. Blue Ocean is a foundation founded in 2015 to support economic development and entrepreneurship in Northern Colorado.

“CEF investors, like Blue Ocean Foundation, empower eager entrepreneurs to fill a need, solve problems and create their own success, for themselves and their local communities,” CEF president and CEO Ceyl Prinster said in a prepared statement. “With established partnerships throughout multiple communities, and funding support from philanthropic organizations, we’re better able to directly expand access to entrepreneurship, build businesses and drive economic growth.”