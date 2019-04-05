Bonusly raises $1.5M in seed funding round

BOULDER — Employee-recognition and rewards platform Bonusly has raised $1.5 million in equity funding from FirstMark Capital and Bloomberg Beta. The funding was reported in a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, April 3.

Bonusly is a trade name for Smartly Inc., based in Boulder. The company is focused on scaling its technology to help organizations build collaborative, inclusive, and productive team cultures that are centered around employee connections.

Through Bonusly, employees can recognize their peers, rather than have that recognition come only from the top down. Recognized employees can receive small bonuses that are connected to company core values and add up to rewards that can be redeemed for cash or gift cards at major retailers.

Or, recipients can donate funds to nonprofits in Bonusly’s rewards catalog.

Last year, Bonusly users gave more than 2.7 million bonuses in 114 countries, and Bonusly users have contributed almost $250,000 to charity, the company said in a press release.

“HR and People Ops is undergoing a dramatic change, and Bonusly has been fortunate to help drive that change and empower forward-thinking companies to build stronger teams,” Bonusly co-founder and CEO Raphael Crawford-Marks said in a prepared statement. “Bonusly enriches the employee experience by democratizing HR practices that have traditionally been top-down. We’re excited to continue growing our team and helping our customers build sustainable, inclusive, and successful work cultures.”

Bonusly was founded in 2013. In 2014 and 2015, the company secured funding from both Bloomberg Beta and FirstMark Capital.

“We love backing companies that are building new markets with innovative approaches, and Bonusly is a great example of that, Amish Jani, a founder and managing director of FirstMark Capital, said in a prepared statement. “Bonusly’s real-time, human-inspired view into team performance and company culture has proven results in engaging employees and retaining top talent. Our latest investment will help Bonusly scale and continue developing an industry-leading product for companies around the world.”