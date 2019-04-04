Roccor taps new COO

LONGMONT — Roccor, a Longmont military and aerospace component supplier, has promoted Heather Shoffner to chief operations officer.
Shoffner joined the company in December 2018, according to a Roccor news release. Prior to that she was the supply chain manager at Honeybee Robotics, materials manager at Zolo Technologies, and materials manager at PrimeStar Solar.
“My goal as chief operations officer is to provide the scaffolding, the support structure, that allows our team of engineers to do what they do best: conceive of, design, develop, and ultimately launch new products that are changing and commercializing aerospace,” Shoffner said in a prepared statement.
