Galvanize to host hardware pitch competition

BOULDER — The Mountain Regional Hardware Cup, a pitch competition for early-stage hardware startups, will be 6 p.m. today at Galvanize in Boulder, 1023 Walnut St.

The winner of the pitch competition will earn a $3,000 prize and entry into the national finals in Pittsburgh, where the winner receives a $50,000 convertible-debt investment.

Companies pitching are:

Artimus Robotics Inc., Boulder — The company provides life-like motion to the next generation of robotics and automation with highly versatile and cost-effective artificial muscles.

Copper Labs Inc., Boulder — Copper builds a wireless energy monitor that helps utilities leverage real-time energy data to engage consumers with actionable insights. They compete within the $9 billion home-energy management market.

Drovr, Boulder — This company manages livestock through technology. Their first product is the world’s first smart electric fence. In a triple bottom line approach it saves livestock farmers time, provides added protection to livestock and encourages more sustainable grazing practices.

Frost Corp. — Frost produces Anna, a artificial-intelligence-powered self-checkout solution for cannabis dispensaries. Designed to facilitate faster, reliable and more efficient retail transactions, Anna benefits brands dispensary owners and consumers alike.

Noninvasix, Dallas — Noninvasix is developing “precision oxymetry” a non-invasive technology that allows oxygen measurements from specific blood vessels.

The Last Gameboard Inc., Denver — The Last Gameboard is a board game console. The technology allows for any physical piece to be played on the gameboard, while giving players access to a digital library of games.