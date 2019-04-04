Galvanize to host hardware pitch competition

BOULDER — The Mountain Regional Hardware Cup, a pitch competition for early-stage hardware startups, will be 6 p.m. today at Galvanize in Boulder, 1023 Walnut St.
The winner of the pitch competition will earn a $3,000 prize and entry into the national finals in Pittsburgh, where the winner receives a $50,000 convertible-debt investment.
Companies pitching are:
Artimus Robotics Inc., Boulder — The company provides life-like motion to the next generation of robotics and automation with highly versatile and cost-effective artificial muscles.
Copper Labs Inc., Boulder — Copper builds a wireless energy monitor that helps utilities leverage real-time energy data to engage consumers with actionable insights. They compete within the $9 billion home-energy management market.
Drovr, Boulder — This company manages livestock through technology. Their first product is the world’s first smart electric fence. In a triple bottom line approach it saves livestock farmers time, provides added protection to livestock and encourages more sustainable grazing practices.
Frost Corp. — Frost produces Anna, a artificial-intelligence-powered self-checkout solution for cannabis dispensaries. Designed to facilitate faster, reliable and more efficient retail transactions, Anna benefits brands dispensary owners and consumers alike.
Noninvasix, Dallas — Noninvasix is developing “precision oxymetry” a non-invasive technology that allows oxygen measurements from specific blood vessels.
The Last Gameboard Inc., Denver — The Last Gameboard is a board game console. The technology allows for any physical piece to be played on the gameboard, while giving players access to a digital library of games.
