Cloud-computing company Faction raises $14M

DENVER — Faction, Denver-based cloud-computing company has raised $14 million.
The Denver Business Journal reports that Faction’s raise was its second in a year. The company completed an $18 million investment round in 2018.
Sponsored Content
Demystifying Your Balance Sheet - For Business Owners
Tap into your company’s potential by taking some of the mystery out of your balance sheet. At Elevations Credit Union, helping our business members optimize their financial performance is exactly what we do.
Faction manages services for VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services. The company will use the funds to finance its continued expansion and is actively hiring in the area, a company executive told the DBJ.
DENVER — Faction, Denver-based cloud-computing company has raised $14 million.
The Denver Business Journal reports that Faction’s raise was its second in a year. The company completed an $18 million investment round in 2018.
Sponsored Content
Demystifying Your Balance Sheet - For Business Owners
Tap into your company’s potential by taking some of the mystery out of your balance sheet. At Elevations Credit Union, helping our business members optimize their financial performance is exactly what we do.
Faction manages services for VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services. The company will use the funds to finance its continued expansion and is actively hiring in the area, a company executive told the DBJ.
…