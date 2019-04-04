Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Cloud-computing company Faction raises $14M

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Faction, Denver-based cloud-computing company has raised $14 million.

The Denver Business Journal reports that Faction’s raise was its second in a year. The company completed an $18 million investment round in 2018.

Faction manages services for VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services. The company will use the funds to finance its continued expansion and is actively hiring in the area, a company executive told the DBJ.

