Boulder rated U.S.’ No. 2 “sexiest” city

BOULDER — Nearly every month brings a new national survey, rating U.S. cities on such metrics as livability, happiness, safety, business climate, affordability and more. And it’s not uncommon for Colorado cities to rank at or near the top.

The national survey issued Wednesday, however, measured a different sort of economic stimulation.

Boulder was ranked the nation’s No. 2 “sexiest” town by one of the world’s largest sex-toy retailers, based on its customers’ favorite toys, fantasies and sexual desires.

College Park, Ga.-based Lovehoney created an interactive online “sex map” compiled from data based on its sales over the past three years. The map allows comparison to nearby places as well as the national average. Users can search the map for city or ZIP code and find out how much their town has spent on everything from fulfilling fantasies to favorite toys. More than 250 towns and cities were chosen for inclusion based on largest population per capita.

Boulder ranked behind only another university town, Morgantown, West Virginia, and a Lovehoney press release noted that the city by the Flatirons displayed “a special taste for raspberry lube, strap-ons, and vibrators.”

“That’s a difficult one to touch,” laughed John Tayer, president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber, adding that he wasn’t all that surprised.

“We’re a vigorous, healthy culture,” he said, “and we’re open to free-spirited lifestyles.”

In many of the sales categories, Boulder found itself on top: It ranked first for sales of strap-on toys and second for vibrators and items related to roleplaying and bondage. It ranked second only to Fairbanks, Alaska, in its roleplaying desire for French-maid-and-butler fantasies.

Fort Collins ranked 28th in Lovehoney’s survey, although it placed 15th for sales of strap-on devices. Denver placed 57th, Colorado Springs 70th, Aurora 120th and Pueblo 121st,

Denver’s northern suburbs apparently aren’t feeling too adventurous these days, however. Westminster was ranked 240th, and Thornton was 243rd.

Rounding out the top 10 cities were Salt Lake City; Pittsburgh; Bozeman, Montana; Atlanta; Montpelier, Vermont; Minneapolis; Orlando, Florida; and Dayton, Ohio.

The map and a city-comparison tool are online at www.lovehoney.com/sexmap.