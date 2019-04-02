Spanish firm ups investment in Avery Brewing

BOULDER — Spanish brewing firm Mahou San Miguel, in partnership with Michigan-based Founders Brewing Co., has increased its stake in Avery Brewing Co.

Mahou bought 30 percent of Avery in 2017 and 30 percent of Founders in 2014. Now a Mahou-Founders partnership will own 70 percent of Avery.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

“We are convinced that Mahou and Founders Brewing Co are the perfect partners to grow our brands and our presence in the market through a dedicated focus on sales, marketing, national accounts and Colorado,” Avery founder Adam Avery said in a prepared statement.

Internationalization is one of Mahou’s strategic cornerstones for development of its business, according to a company news release.

“This agreement strengthens the development of Mahou’s business in the United States, a market that is leading the craft revolution and which fits in perfectly with our capacity for innovation and passion for beer culture,” Mahou general manager Alberto Rodríguez-Toquero said in a statement. “For us, this operation represents another step that will bring us closer to achieve the leadership of family brewers in the craft and premium sector at national and international level.”